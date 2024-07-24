Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi on if Harris Did All She Could on Border: ‘There’s Much More to Be Done’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance with handling the border by stating that “the border is a crisis.” But 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump killed the border bill and responded to a follow-up on if Harris did all she could by stating that “there’s much more to be done.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:45] “I’m just wondering, as far as what she has been in charge of, like the President appointed her border czar. How would you characterize her performance with the border?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think the border is a crisis. I think the immigration system is a huge crisis. But remember when Donald Trump decided to block the bipartisan border deal from coming to a vote because he didn’t want to give Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or the administration any kind of credit for helping to solve that problem, that was really obstructionist and that really prevented us from dealing with the border in the way that it should.”

Smith followed up, “But otherwise, you think she did everything she could?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “I think that there’s much more to be done. And I really look forward to, hopefully, working with her on this particular issue, among others.”

