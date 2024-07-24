Tuberville: Democrats ‘Fighting to Maintain Control’ for One-World Government, Globalism

Tuesday, during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he saw the transition from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination as part of a push for one-world government.

According to Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, the media hid Biden’s cognitive decline. However, since last month’s presidential debate and the exposure of Biden’s struggles, Democrats and the elites affiliated with the Democratic Party have moved to Harris to remain in power.

“They’re fighting to maintain control,” Tuberville said. “Look at what disastrous results we’ve had in just the three-and-a-half years that they’ve been in power. But you know, they want a one-world government. They want their globalists. They want to remain in power. And you’ve got a half of a dozen people in this country that have been telling people that they’ve been running it. Joe Biden has not known what day is ever since he took the election. He’s just gotten worse. The media has hidden all this.

“Now, they got caught after the debate,” he continued. “They didn’t know what to do, but it was kind of their plan. If he fails, you know, we’ve got to urge things along and try to get somebody else in. Well, they managed to do it, along with Hollywood and all the elites and people who want to remain in power. And here we are, getting ready to anoint Kamala Harris. And I mean, they were just ripping her not too long ago. Now, all of a sudden, she’s the best thing ever, but that’s how you do it up here. And we’ll fight through it and see if President Trump can win this election coming up.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor