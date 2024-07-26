CNN’s, NYT’s Herndon: Harris Was ‘Trying to Appease’ the Left in 2020, But Now She’s Different

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Political Analyst and New York Times National Politics Reporter Astead Herndon said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is running a different campaign than the one she did “four years ago when she was trying to appease the left.”

CNN Political Commentator and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin stated, “She caught the Trump campaign flat-footed because I think they were expecting progressive left Kamala Harris, somebody who supported the Green New Deal or somebody who ran away from her law enforcement credentials. And she is running a general election campaign. She is running as a centrist Democrat. Her message, if you watch, she gives the same stump speech every time she speaks, which works in a three-month race, she’s talking about paid family leave, rebuilding the middle class. It’s an economics message, a hint of reproductive rights, and then character over a criminal. That’s a message that resonates. She’s not going through a litany of left-wing priorities, and I don’t think that’s what they expected from her.”

Herndon responded, “That’s where she’s most comfortable, where she is right now. She was uncomfortable four years ago when she was trying to appease the left.”

