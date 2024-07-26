Watch: Swing Voter Not Excited About Kamala Just Because I’m a Latina Woman

Thursday, on CNN’s “OutFront,” Georgia swing voter Margarita Eberline said she was not excited about Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Will Harris and her message resonate with swing voters? It is the swing voters that she needs to win over. Nick Valencia is in Georgia tonight for the latest in our voters OutFront series.”

CNN reporter Nick Valencia said, “If the election were held today, Margarita Eberline doesn’t know who she’d vote for. The elevation of Vice President Kamala Harris in the race, hasn’t made things any clearer for her.”

Eberline said, “No, it’s not exciting to me. It’s not like, oh, wow, the easy answer. It’s not an easy choice for me. It’s still isn’t. People are assuming that because I’m a Latina woman that oh, I’m going to be excited about her and it’s not that easy for me because I worry about character. We had somebody that was the right hand of somebody that was not healthy who was silent about it. and that concerns me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN