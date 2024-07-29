Booker: U.S. Supreme Court ‘Should Not Be for Sale’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden proposed reforms to the Supreme Court are important because “our courts should not be for sale.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “Let’s get your reaction to what you heard from President Biden this morning, calling for a pretty sweeping overhaul of the Supreme Court.”

Booker said, “I don’t see it as so sweeping. It’s actually very pragmatic, reforms to the court that most Americans and both sides of the aisle actually agree with. Think about this for a second. Number one, the highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethics laws, and the institution is being undermined as far right-wing billionaire extremists are lavishing millions of dollars worth of gifts on Supreme Court members. They have interests in matters that are before those courts. That is wrong, and we should have high ethics rules, and we all know that. Number two, the term limit is actually in line with every other major constitutional democracy.”

He added, “Our courts should not be for sale. We should not have a situation where Supreme Court members could take millions of dollars of gifts from people who have matters or interests before the court. That is just so wrong. Again, it’s going to undermine our democracy, delegitimize the institutions, so that me is very important.”

