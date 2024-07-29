MN Gov. Walz: A Second Trump Term ‘Would ‘Put the World at Risk’

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump is so “terrifying” if he wins a second term the world would be at risk.

Host Jen Psaki said, “There are some scary things that Trump is planning to do. T’m not suggesting you are trying to back away from that, but tell me a little bit more about what you mean by that.”

Walz said, “Yeah, he is terrifying. He’s going to strip reproductive rights. He is going to weaponize the federal government. He is going to put the world at risk by pulling it out of alliances.”

He continued, “This guy has done nothing. He’s accomplished nothing. He has never served in the military. He’s never been successful at business. He comes up and says, ‘Oh I send the National Guard.’ Everyone knows that wasn’t true in Minneapolis. We watched George Flood die on the streets and it was a tough time. He is tweeting from his bunker to shoot people. That is not leadership. That doesn’t solve anything. I think you take that away from him by stating the obvious and people are doing that. You wouldn’t hang around this guy. it’s just too weird.”

