‘She’s Going to Get Slaughtered’: Carville Says Attacks on Kamala Are Coming

During an interview with this week’s broadcast of PBS’s “Firing Line,” Democrat strategist James Carville applauded the rollout of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

However, he said he anticipated forthcoming attacks and urged the vice president’s campaign to prepare.

“What is the key for the vice president to sustain this excitement for her candidacy throughout the rest of the campaign?” PBS host Margaret Hoover asked.

“That’s the key question,” Carville replied. “And the first thing is to recognize what happened. What happened was that people wanted something different, and that she just projects the fact that she is, you know, excited about the future, and there was no policy that anyone was pushing. There was no particular group that was behind this. It was just a general feeling that people wanted a different choice than Donald Trump and President Biden, and they got it.

“Now look — she’s going to get slaughtered,” he continued. “They’re coming out, and this is just part of the, no different than it was any other time. And they have got to get up and get ready, and they’ve got to be able to defend and attack at the same time, and there’s going to be a time of struggle of definition is to who Vice President Harris is, and we better be ready for that.”

