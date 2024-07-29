Whoopi Goldberg on Drag Queen Last Supper at Olympics: ‘Just Turn the TV Off’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that people should turn off the television if they did not like the drag queen performance at the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

Goldberg said, “The Olympics kicked off Friday in Paris. But then there was instant controversy over an opening number featuring drag performers that some people said was a blasphemous take on Da Vinci’s painting The Last Supper. Organizers said, ‘We’re sorry.’ But, you know, the guy that put it all together said it was from The Feast of the Gods, which is a 17th Century Dutch painting of the Greek Olympian gods, you know, the Olympian gods because it’s the Olympics.”

She continued, “There are many more people in the picture they’re talking about here. There’s people on the side. You know, and it’s, like, come on, y’all, it’s the Olympics. Stop. They’re not trying to do anything except talk about the history. They’re showing you the history. There are too many people in the picture for it to be the 12 disciples and then the seven or eight other people in the picture.”

Goldberg added, “If you are not happy with something, and it bothers you, don’t take 20 hours to write an email. Just turn the TV off. Watch something else. Put the newspaper down. Don’t look at the pictures. These are choices, you know, we’re back to this thing. These are our choices. You have the ability. Forget what Instagram is telling you. If you don’t like it, go to something else. You don’t have to stay.”

