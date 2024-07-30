Dem Rep. Auchincloss: ‘When She Was Tackling Immigration’ for Biden, Harris ‘Addressed Part of the Problem’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that “When she was tackling immigration for the Biden administration,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “helped drop the number of arrivals coming from the Triangle countries in Central America” and “understood and addressed part of the problem as comprehensively as she could, knowing full well that, ultimately, Congress was going to have to act to deliver immigration reform.”

Auchincloss said, “I think the Trump argument against Harris is going to fall flat. When she was tackling immigration for the Biden administration, she helped drop the number of arrivals coming from the Triangle countries in Central America by organizing a consortium of corporations to invest in economic development in that region. She understood and addressed part of the problem as comprehensively as she could, knowing full well that, ultimately, Congress was going to have to act to deliver immigration reform. That is what Congress did. We had a conservative senator from Oklahoma, a liberal senator from Connecticut hammer out a tough, a fair border security bill that the Border Patrol agents endorsed, and then Donald Trump went to a rally and said the quiet part out loud. That was then reiterated by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He said, this is bad politics for me. If you guys solve this problem, I can’t campaign on it.”

