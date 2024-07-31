Dem Rep. Quigley: Trump Downplaying Kamala’s Diplomatic Prowess a ‘Dog Whistle’

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump used a dog whistle when he said foreign leaders would walk all over Kamala Harris if she were president.

Host John Berman said, “Former President Trump, in an interview with Fox, was attacking the vice president with comments that I think there were people they found offensive. Listen to what he said.

On Fox News, Trump said, “They look at her and they say we can’t believe we got so lucky. They’re going to walk all over. And I don’t want to say as to why but a lot of people understand it.”

Berman said, “So he was saying that foreign leaders are going to think they can walk all over her, I don’t want to say why, but people understand it. What do you think he means by that?”

Quigley said, “Yeah, the dog whistles and code words and phrases are out in full force. You know, it took, from what’s been reported, a lecture in the Republican Caucus to tell people to stop talking about race and gender so much to their members. But, you know, you can’t hold back Trump on such things.”

He added, “The fact of matter is foreign leaders are looking at this race and they’re seeing that our voters have a clear choice and the fate of democracy, that’s not hyperbole, for our country and for the rest of the world, many of them feel is hanging on this race.”

