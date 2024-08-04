Laphonza Butler: Trump Comments on VP Harris Racial Identity ‘Despicable’ Insult

Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump’s comments about the race of Vice President Kamala Harris were “despicable.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Let’s just go back in time a few days to what sparked this uproar when the former president falsely claimed that the vice president ‘happened to turn black’ for political reasons. He has since doubled down, highlighting her family’s Indian heritage on social media, suggesting she’s not actually black. You are the only black woman right now serving in the U.S. Senate. You have known the vice president for a long time. What do you make of all this

Butler said, “I think is typical distracting, dodging Donald Trump it is interesting that this argument is coming at a time when Project 2025, he was being connected to him and to his campaign that he his campaign leadership was making sure that Project 2025 was being distanced from their operation.”

She added, “So look, absolute distracted distraction. It is an insult, is despicable. This is a woman who is born in Oakland, California, who has declared and lived proudly her eyes. All of her identity to tease her entire life, embracing the totality of who she is, and Donald Trump wants to divide our country. The vice president wants to unite us and to bring everyone forward, no matter what.”

