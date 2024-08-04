Watch: Black Men in Barbershop Questioning if Kamala Harris Is Black

Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish” a video was played showing multiple black men in a Dauphin County, PA barbershop questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is black.
CBS reporter Joel Smith asked, “Is Kamala gonna make you a little more likely or less likely to vote Democrat?”
One of the men asked, “Hold on is Kamala black, yes or no?”
A man next to him said, “I’ll let her speak on that, but to me, no.”
Another man in the group said, “I share that same view.”
A fourth man said, “I heard she wasn’t. I heard she’s half black and half Asian.”
Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.