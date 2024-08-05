McCaskill: ‘Fat Elvis’ Trump Is Worried About Kamala Harris

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is in the “fat Elvis” stage of his career and is worrying about his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate pick.

McCaskill said, “First, I’ve got to give a shout-out to my friend Charlie Sykes. I spit coffee over the weekend when I saw how he referred to Trump, that Trump is in the fat Elvis stage of his career. I mean, I love that. I love that. So, I didn’t want to go any further in this program without giving love to my fellow pundit, Charlie Sykes, for the fat Elvis. And, by the way, fat Elvis is worried, and so is the weirdo he picked as his running mate. This field is pretty damn good. She really isn’t going to get in trouble with any of these selections.”

She added, “I love Tim Walz because he’s plain-spoken and relatable. I think Shapiro does do something really important in Pennsylvania. Obviously, Pete Buttigieg is one of the most talented communicators in the political world right now. They’re all very good. I think what’s really funny is how people are trying to stir up. There’s some brouhaha, and we’re all fighting over the vice president who should be in their dreams. We’re not fighting. It’s going to be fine no matter who she picks. Let’s go.”

