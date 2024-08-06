CNBC’s Ross Sorkin: Business Sees Walz Pick As Sign Harris May Govern More from a ‘Progressive Left Standpoint’

CNBC host and New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the business community sees Vice President Kamala Harris picking Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate as “a signal that, in fact, she may want to govern more from a progressive left standpoint.”

Ross Sorkin said, “I’m literally texting with a number of CEOs right now, and not to say that CEOs are an arbiter of anything, but the business community, as you just said, I think was hoping, maybe hoping against hope that the governor of Pennsylvania would be the vice presidential pick and that was going to be a larger indicator or signal about how Vice President Harris would govern as president, potentially moving more towards the center, as opposed to moving more towards the left.”

He added, “Clearly, it appears at least that this pick, at least in the eyes of the business community, is a signal that, in fact, she may want to govern more from a progressive left standpoint. You talked about Shapiro, his stance on fracking, for example, is something that the business community thought, okay, we can work with him, and given the sort of back and forth now of where Harris has been on fracking, that was ultimately going to help her. I don’t think we know enough exactly about this pick’s views on certain economic issues. I think you’re going to see a lot of deep dives into tax policy and other things that he’s pursued.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN