Minneapolis Mayor on Criticism of Walz’s Handling of Riots: ‘Hindsight Is 20/20’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to criticism of Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for his handling of riots in 2020 by stating that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wasn’t helpful back then and “they can go out and say what they want, but hindsight is 20/20, not just the eyesight, but the year.”

Host Ana Cabrera asked, “Walz has faced criticism for the handling of the protests following the death of George Floyd. One Republican state senator saying Walz, quote, froze under pressure. What’s your response to that?”

Frey responded, “Here’s the thing: You know who wasn’t helpful during 2020? Donald Trump. If you remember what he was doing back during that time, he was tweeting out, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. We need people that will calm the situation down. We need people that aren’t going to just add more fuel to the fire, especially when tensions are inflamed. And they can go out and say what they want, but hindsight is 20/20, not just the eyesight, but the year. But, in foresight, we’re talking Madame President and Vice President Walz, and I’m excited about the future.”

