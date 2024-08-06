Van Jones: ‘Has to Be’ ‘Disquiet’ About How Much Shapiro Snub Is Caving to Left’s Antisemites

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones stated that antisemitism “has gotten marbled into” the Democratic Party “And there’s some disquiet now, and there has to be,” about how much of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) being passed up to be 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) “is caving into some of these darker parts in the party?” But Shapiro’s endorsement of Walz will help that conversation.

Jones said, “[Y]ou’ve got some disquiet in the Jewish community. Some people had their hopes up, maybe you’re going to get another shot at a Jewish vice president. We haven’t had that for two decades, and now that gets pulled away. Is it just because he’s a moderate or is there some anti-Jewish bias here? So, the party is still digesting this.”

Later, he added, “[Y]ou also have antisemitism that has gotten marbled into this party. You can be for the Palestinians without being an anti-Jewish bigot. But there are some anti-Jewish bigots out there. And there’s some disquiet now, and there has to be, how much of what just happened is caving into some of these darker parts in the party? So, that’s going to have to get worked out. It’s going to have to get talked through. But I’ll tell you what, if you have a Josh Shapiro who says, you know what? I give this my stamp, I give this my support, I believe in this ticket, that’s going to help a great deal. And Josh Shapiro has a magnificent future in this party regardless. But this is — it’s mostly positive. You’re seeing mostly enthusiasm, but there is some disquiet and a conversation we’ve got to have inside this party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett