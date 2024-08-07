Biden: ‘Not Confident’ Peaceful Transfer of Power Will Happen If Trump Loses

Wednesday in a preview clip of a CBS News interview set to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” President Joe Biden said that if former President Donald Trump loses the election in November there might not be a peaceful transfer of power.

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025?”

Biden said, “If Trump wins, no I’m not confident at all. I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all. He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means all this stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath.”

He added, “Look what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes. They’re putting people in place in states they’re going to count the votes, right? You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN