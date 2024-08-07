George Conway: No Normal People Are Left in the Republican Party

Attorney George Conway said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that there are no normal people left in the Republican Party.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I think there’s something magnificently transparent with associating themselves with these extremists in public and not hiding them in the dark pockets of the internet, but I do wonder who buried the memo that all of the defeats that Trump has suffered in 2018, in 2020, and in 2022 were not because he was too appealing to swing voters, it was because he was too extreme. And all of the losing that Chris Christie talked about in his primary campaign against Donald Trump encapsulated the problem with these associations. What is the explanation for continuing to do the thing that results in the losing?”

Conway said, “I think the explanation is that it’s something of a disease, it’s pathological. I mean, you have a psychopathic authoritarian type of leader and now all of the lines that used to not be — they couldn’t cross about saying things about race and gender and ethnicity, and conspiracy theories, all of these lines have now been crossed.”

He added, “I mean, you have that Jack Posobiec guy, you’ve got Laura Loomer being pushed by Donald Trump, you have people like Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. You have all these — there is no normality left in the Republican Party. They’re driving the normals out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN