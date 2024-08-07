George Conway: No Normal People Are Left in the Republican Party

Attorney George Conway said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that there are no normal people left in the Republican Party.
Conway said, “I think the explanation is that it’s something of a disease, it’s pathological. I mean, you have a psychopathic authoritarian type of leader and now all of the lines that used to not be — they couldn’t cross about saying things about race and gender and ethnicity, and conspiracy theories, all of these lines have now been crossed.”
He added, “I mean, you have that Jack Posobiec guy, you’ve got Laura Loomer being pushed by Donald Trump, you have people like Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. You have all these — there is no normality left in the Republican Party. They’re driving the normals out.”
