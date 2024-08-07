Klobuchar: Walz Will ‘Take on’ Criticisms of Immigration Policies, I Wish We’d Refrain from Attacks ‘for at Least One Day’

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) responded to a question on the immigration positions of 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz by saying he’ll “take on these criticisms, but do it always with facts and with a smile on his face.” Later, she added that “I wish we had the days where people would welcome people to the ticket for at least one day.”

After Klobuchar defended Walz’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and riots in the state, stating that he opposed defunding the police and increased funding for police, and touting Minnesota’s ranking as a business-friendly state by CNBC, host Diane Macedo asked, “That said, Sen., House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is also attacking what he calls Walz’s disastrous record, those are his words. He says Walz has voiced support for socialism, supports sanctuary cities, wants to give driver’s license[s] to millions of illegal immigrants. How do you expect Gov. Walz to defend his record against these kinds of criticisms, especially on immigration?”

Klobuchar responded, “Gov. Walz has always been direct. And you’re going to see someone that’s going to take on these criticisms, but do it always with facts and with a smile on his face. And by the way, again, when you look at the unemployment rate, the economy in Minnesota, compared to some of these states where people are throwing darts at him, I can’t wait for that debate. Because he is someone that has led our state by working with workers, by working with businesses, and got us on the other end. So, this is going to be — to me, it’s going to be a great debate and I can’t wait to see him in a room with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), because Donald Trump chose to double down with Hulk Hogan and the like at his convention. Kamala Harris has chosen to bring someone in that she can trust. … And he’s someone that’s going to bring that Midwestern, rural common sense to a national ticket like we have not seen for a long, long time.”

Macedo then asked, “Former President Trump has said before that VP picks don’t matter. … And that said, they are already criticizing Walz as being ultra-liberal, something they have called Vice President Harris, saying that he is even more liberal than she is. How difficult will that line be when trying to appeal to moderate voters?”

Klobuchar responded, “I wish we had the days where people would welcome people to the ticket for at least one day. That’s not the Donald Trump way.” She then discussed the polls.

