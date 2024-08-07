Pelosi: Abortion Part of ‘Ever-Widening Circle of Freedom’, But Founders ‘Couldn’t Put it in the Constitution’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that abortion rights are “about the ever-widening circle of freedom in this country,” and “The Founders had a beautiful vision for our country,” “but they couldn’t put it in the Constitution. But thank God they made it amendable.” So freedom expanded on subjects like the abolition of slavery and ending voting discrimination on the basis of race and gender, which were done by constitutional amendments, until Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Pelosi stated, “Trump, the worst job record of any president since Herbert Hoover. Unemployment is down, wages are up, and he’s saying [Biden is] the worst president, when his record was comparable to Herbert Hoover. So many things about our freedom, a woman’s right to choose, LGBTQ, any subject you can name that is about the ever-widening circle of freedom in this country, because that’s our history. The Founders had a beautiful vision for our country, God bless them, and — but they couldn’t put it in the Constitution. But thank God they made it amendable. So, over time, we…had an expansion of freedom, whether it was the ending of slavery, blacks having the right — black men having the right to vote, eventually women and the rest, until him, when he came along. And his judges [overturn] Roe v. Wade, taking us backward.”

