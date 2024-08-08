Brzezinski: Excited People Getting Overheated at Harris Rallies Like Taylor Swift Concerts

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris rallies have the excitement of Taylor Swift concerts because people get dehydrated.

Brzezinski said, “Kamala Harris, of all people, would know, especially as a woman, we know never to get confident and to keep the work going. But if you look at that crowd, if I could just point out some contrasts here, Donald Trump says people in the crowd should get punched, reporters should get punched, you know, screams things about people who need to get dragged out.”

She continued, “Let’s see—people, like, getting so overheated at rallies or in audiences and needing water — you know where that happens? At Adele concerts, at Taylor Swift concerts. That’s like, you get them on Instagram. You see those moments where Adele is like, ‘Stop, stop, please, let’s get this person some water.’ And Tim Walz literally did that yesterday because somebody needed water and it was trending as this incredible moment. I don’t know what’s going on, but people are very excited about this ticket and this ticket knows it needs to keep working.”

Brzezinski added, “The Harris campaign is booked and busy.”

