NYT’s Mara Gay: Harris Campaign Is a Pro-Democracy Movement Spreading Like ‘Wildfire’

New York Times writer Mara Gay said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris has become a “pro-democracy movement that seems to have spread like wildfire.”

Gay said, “We’re going to see, I believe, a very different debate than the one we saw obviously between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. But I, like you, Nicole, find it interesting that the vice president has barely even, you know, responded to Donald Trump. It’s like he can barely get her attention.”

She continued, “I want to go back for a moment to return to talk about the size of the crowds that we’re seeing because what I really believe is that while there is genuine enthusiasm for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, I actually think what we’re seeing is something even larger than that. I think we’re seeing pro-democracy rallies. This is a pro-democracy movement that seems to have spread like wildfire. The energy was already there and now there is finally a team to lead that movement. That’s how it feels to me.”

Gay added, “I think it’s also just not just about the Democrats, this is a pro-democracy movement.”

