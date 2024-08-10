Capehart: We Don’t Know What Harris’ Economic Policy Is

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that “there are gaps” in the policy agenda of the Harris-Walz campaign, such as the fact that we don’t know what 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy is. But he thinks the campaign will make their agenda clear.

Capehart said that Harris avoiding any interviews or any real policy rollout is “a legitimate concern. I also think it is one that the Harris-Walz team is fully aware of. It’s also — we are a week out from the Democratic National Convention, which will be her opportunity and his opportunity, but specifically for the Vice President, to lay out in some detail before — to the American people, the largest audience she will probably get during the campaign, her vision for the country, more specifically. Her campaign speech is fantastic in terms of rallying the nation and trying to unify the nation, heal the nation, compared to the other ticket. But there are gaps. Like, what is her economic policy? What are some specifics of her international relations, her view of the United States on the world stage, what a Harris administration would be doing? Those are all legitimate questions, and I’m confident we will find out.”

