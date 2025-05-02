Vice Chair of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) David Hogg has vowed to keep fighting for his struggling party even if he is shoved out of his position.

The gun control activist told Newsweek on Thursday, “Obviously I would prefer that I not be removed; however, in the case that I am, I’m still going to fight to build the strongest Democratic Party possible.”

“The party has been around for over 170 years, and it has evolved a lot, obviously, since its beginning. And I think what the moment calls for is making sure that we have the strongest people possible to fight in our party,” he added.

His comments came as he is in danger of losing his DNC post for vowing to primary incumbent Democrats, Breitbart News reported on April 24.

“For obvious reasons, the DNC is supposed to remain neutral in primary races. The entitled and spoiled Hogg, however, believes he’s above such niceties and has pledged to spend $20 million defeating Democrats he sees as ‘ineffective’ in their primary races,” Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote.

The Newsweek article said DNC Chair Ken Martin has since floated rule changes that could oust the 25 year old if he remained set on that course.

Hogg was elected to serve as vice chairman of the DNC in February, per Breitbart News. The outlet also reported at the time that “Conservatives on social media joyously mocked Democrats for continuing to engage in wild, woke behavior during the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) leadership vote over the weekend, despite their devastating 2024 election losses.”

President Donald Trump in March said the “Democrat Party broke itself” as its favorability dropped significantly and was polling at historic lows.

Also in March, a Rasmussen Reports poll found that Trump’s approval rating had ticked up to 51 percent, according to Breitbart News.

“While Trump enjoys positive marks from the American public for his performance, Democrats are receiving extremely negative scores on the favorability front,” the outlet said.