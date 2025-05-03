Dem Rep. Bera: Trump ‘Delivered’ on Border, Dems ‘Didn’t Act Soon Enough’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump is “succeeding” on the border and “illegal crossings have gone down. The American public voted for that and he’s delivered.” And Democrats “didn’t act soon enough” on the border.

Host Blake Burman said, “[W]e’ve seen what’s happened along the southern border, Congressman, especially with encounters, right? They’re down more than 95% or somewhere in that range under the Trump administration. The administration came out today and said, you know what, we believe that 175 billion dollars in funding should go forward to secure the southern border. The reason I bring that up is, I wonder if you think the President has built up the political capital, given what’s happened at the southern border, to say, yeah, give DHS the money it needs.”

Bera responded, “I will give the President success where success is due. The southern border and illegal crossings have gone down. The American public voted for that and he’s delivered. Do we need 175 billion more? Maybe. But, again, he’s succeeding with what he has available. So, if it’s tactical, if we’re using it to address the drug cartels, address fentanyl trafficking, great. Come to Congress and let’s talk about it, and I think we’re willing to negotiate.”

Later, Burman stated, “I just heard you say give the President credit on immigration. You’d get absolutely destroyed in some corners of your party for saying that.”

Bera responded, “Yeah. But, you know what, Joe Biden probably lost the election, we probably lost the election because we didn’t act soon enough on the border and the public spoke on that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett