Dem Rep. Sorensen on Harris’ Flips: ‘Everyone Should Be Evolving in Our Understanding of How Things Work’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris abandoning multiple positions she took during her 2020 presidential run by stating that “everyone should be evolving in our understanding of how things work. It’s okay to clarify positions.”

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “Vice President Harris has been the de facto Democratic nominee for a couple of weeks now. In that time, though, she’s already started to walk back some of the positions that she took in 2020 when she ran for president the first time around. Does that concern you at all? And should voters know why she changed those positions and how that could impact decisions she makes in the future?”

Sorensen responded, “Look, everyone should be evolving in our understanding of how things work. It’s okay to clarify positions. It’s okay to change your mind as you learn new things. Look, I’m a meteorologist. … I’ll tell you, at the very beginning of my learning of what was going on, I was a climate skeptic. I was one of those people myself that said that there’s no way that humans could be causing this. But it wasn’t until I did enough research and I looked at some of the data and the data was pointing in the right direction, that I had an aha moment. … I think it is healthy for people to clarify themselves as they learn new things.”

