Harris-Walz Surrogate, Dem Rep. Crow: Fellow Guardsmen Criticizing Walz Have ‘Personal Grievance’ With Him

On Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Sunday,” Harris-Walz campaign surrogate Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) — who is a combat veteran — stated that the veterans who served with 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have “overwhelmingly” lauded his service record and that, for those who haven’t, “I’m sure there’s some kind of personal grievance there.”

Crow began by saying that he’s saddened to see Walz’s Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “perpetuating these false attacks” on Walz.

Host Shannon Bream then said, “[T]here are National Guardsmen who served with him in that period who felt abandoned by him, the man that was supposed to command and take them forward. They’re now speaking out, saying they did feel like he left them behind.”

Crow responded, “No, they are not, Shannon, just to be very clear, overwhelmingly the people that served with Tim Walz said that he served with distinction.”

Bream then cut in to note that not everyone who served with him says that.

Crow responded, “Yeah, and military units are like families, Shannon. They’re like families, right? You’re brothers and sisters, and they don’t always get along. People have personal grievances, people are angry at each other, and it’s very sad to see that. I don’t know what’s motivating these folks that have spoken out. I’m sure there’s some kind of personal grievance there. But, overwhelmingly, people who served with Tim Walz know what type of person he is, even those who are Republicans, even those who said that they’re not going to vote for him, said that he served with distinction. That’s the true story here. His record is very clear, and it’s very exciting that we’re going to have the most senior enlisted person on a presidential ticket in American history. That is a monumental thing.”

