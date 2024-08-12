George Conway: Trump Is in His Final Implosion Like ‘Hitler’ In the Bunker

Conservative lawyer George Conway said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump is in his “final implosion” like Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in his bunker at the end of World War II.

While discussing Trump’s social media posts, Conway said, “As I’ve been yammering about for five or six years now, he’s a deeply unwell man. He is a deeply psychologically disturbed individual. If he were a member of your family, you’d be taking him, you’d be staging an intervention and taking him into a psychiatric hospital. If Melania and Ivanka and Eric and Don Jr. care about their father, their father and husband, and I assume they do, they’d be doing that if they could.”

He added, “He is, as I’ve been saying, a narcissistic sociopath, a pathological narcissist and sociopath as defined by the American psychiatric association. These are, historians will tell you, the traits of authoritarian dictators throughout history. What we’re seeing now is, as you put it, an implosion. This, I believe, is what ultimately was always going to happen. The final implosion of Donald Trump. I mean, it’s like Hitler when Hitler was moving around divisions that didn’t exist in the last ten days of the war in the Führer bunker. He has completely lost it. This post is beyond question, delusional.”

