McCaskill: It’s Crazy When Educated People Don’t See ‘How Desperate and Sick’ Trump Is

MSNBC contributor former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on “Deadline” that “it’s just crazy” there are educated people that don’t see how desperate and sick former President Donald Trump is.

McCaskill said, “This split screen is phenomenal. On one side you have lying and name calling and dark, dark stuff—our country is in ruins, our country is a hell hole, our country sucks, isn’t everything terrible in our country, aren’t we awful, we are so awful—and, by the way, let me think of all the good names I can call the other people. Then the other side is smiles and laughter. I mean, you see Tim Walz’s exuberance, it just spills out of him. A container cannot hold the exuberance that you feel on the other side. People in America are relieved that someone has the language, optimism, opportunity, aspiration, problem solving.”

She added, “The more he digs this hole, the more he does this bonkers BS that the crowds are AI, I mean, it’s just, I mean, why have these businesspeople endorsed this guy? What should the Pentagon be doing with the fact that we’re buying satellite from Elon Musk? I mean, really it’s just crazy to me that there are educated people that don’t see how desperate and sick Donald Trump really is.”

