Carville: The Range We Are In Now ‘Chance that Harris Wins By Five’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that in the current stage of the campaigns, there is a “better chance” Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election in November by five points than former President Donald Trump has a slim victory.

Carville said, “We’re looking at a different world today than we did 24 days ago. That’s pretty clear. They’re still trying to find their sea legs out there. When you get down to the fact that the Speaker of the House, who’s from Benton, Louisiana, has to tell the other House Republicans to calm the racial stuff down, you know there’s trouble out there.”

He continued, “I hate to make predictions but I will say this right now, there’s a better chance that Harris wins by five than Trump wins by one and a half.”

He added, “So that’s not, that comes at a caveat. I’m not saying she’s going to win by five or he’s going to win by one and a half but that I think that’s the range we’re in right now.”

Carville concluded, “I detest to make election predictions. I think there is still a tough, hard part, but I could see him winning by a little bit but if somebody’s going to win this by more than a little bit, it will be the Democrats. I’m just saying. I’m not predicting.”

