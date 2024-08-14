Vance: ‘Strongly Suspect’ We’ll Do October 1 Debate with Walz, I Want Multiple Debates with Him 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) that he hopes to and “strongly” suspects that he will debate his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on October 1 on CBS, but he won’t do one “where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in the right way where we can have a good exchange of ideas.” And that he believes “we should do more than one debate. So, hopefully, we’re going to see him on October 1. But, hopefully, we’re going to see him either before or after that, because I think it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views.”

Vance said, “Look, Laura, we’re certainly going to debate Tim Walz. We just heard about this thing three hours ago. So, we’re going to talk to them and figure out when we can debate. I actually think we should do more than one debate. So, hopefully, we’re going to see him on October 1. But, hopefully, we’re going to see him either before or after that, because I think it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views.”

Host Laura Ingraham followed up, “Well, Senator, is there any doubt that you will not be there on October 1 to debate Walz?”

Vance responded, “Look, Laura, we want to actually look at the debates, look at the moderators, talk about the rules a little bit. CBS reached out to us about this literally three hours ago. I was landing from a rally and a press conference in Michigan. I strongly suspect we’re going to be there on October the 1st. But we’re not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in the right way where we can have a good exchange of ideas. In other words, we’re not going to run — walk into a fake news media garbage debate. We’re going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, then, certainly, we’ll do it.”

