CNN’s Phillip: Harris’ ‘Price Gouging’ Plan ‘Sounds Kind of Like’ ‘Just a Ploy’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ “price gouging” plan “sounds kind of like” “a ploy” for political purposes.

Phillip stated, “[H]ere’s one thing: One of the things that we learned about her policy that she’s going to roll out is a ban — support for a ban on price gouging. Now, I think reasonable people would ask, what does that mean? What does that really mean, and how is the government going to be involved in it? Here’s Noah Rothman in the National Review, he describes this policy as a rank pander to the economically illiterate, and despite the presence of many who fit that description in Congress, they understand that allowing the executive branch to functionally set prices is a brain-dead idea that would only hurt consumers in the long run. Is this just a ploy? Because it sounds kind of like it.”

Vanderbilt University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Society in the Divinity School Michael Eric Dyson responded, “Well, look, if you like it, it’s called good policy. If you don’t like it, you call it pandering.”

Phillip then said, “But is it really policy, price gouging?”

