Matt Gorman: Kamala Harris ‘Conveniently Forgot She Was Vice President for the Last Four Years’

Political consultant and former Tim Scott adviser Matt Gorman criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic proposals on Friday during an appearance on CNN.

Gorman noted the far-left aspects of the Harris policy proposals, which include price controls and a $25,000 first-time homebuyer gift.

He also noted that she is vice president for the Biden administration, which has overseen the deterioration of the U.S. economy.

“This new program that she’s doing is pretty far left, $25,000, price controls, essentially, that’s number one,” Gorman said. “The other thing is, you know, she kind of conveniently forgot she was vice president for the last four years when a lot of housing market crisis was at its worst, when inflation was at its worst. So there’s a lot of memory holding that. But look, when it comes to the 25k, I mean, you just added $25,000 to the price of every home price in the country, because if you’re giving that away, essentially for free, people will add it into the price.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor