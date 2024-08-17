CNN: Harris’ Economic Speech Was Vague, ‘We Should Expect That Going Forward’ So She Can Avoid Scrutiny

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” host Julia Chatterley and CNN Economics and Political Commentator, Washington Post columnist, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy speech was vague and Rampell predicted, “we should expect that going forward, because the more details they put out, the more scrutiny it’ll get. As long as it’s a lofty idea like, we’re just going to reduce the deficit without saying how, it’s easy to get behind.”

Before the interview with Rampell, Chatterley said that the speech was “lacking in specific details.” During the interview, Chatterley said, “It, to me, it was a masterclass in vote-winning policy pronouncements, keeping light on too many of the details, and then wrapping it up by saying, oh, and by the way, I’m going to reduce the deficit at the same time. What did you make of what she announced today?”

Rampell responded, “The things you just mentioned sound great. It would be nice to know how she’ll achieve any of them. I thought it was interesting, actually. I thought she did a very good job of talking about how she’s fighting for regular working people and contrasting herself with her opponents’ [focus] on tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. I thought that was very effective. … You’re right. It was very light on details, and I think we should expect that going forward, because the more details they put out, the more scrutiny it’ll get. As long as it’s a lofty idea like, we’re just going to reduce the deficit without saying how, it’s easy to get behind.”

