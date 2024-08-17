CNN’s, WaPo’s Rampell: Harris Backed Off Her Own Campaign’s Rhetoric on ‘Gouging’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” CNN Economics and Political Commentator, Washington Post columnist, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy speech was different from the materials her campaign put out on her “price gouging” proposal.

Rampell said, “It was interesting to me that she seems to have toned down some of the rhetoric that her campaign was putting out earlier this week on the price gouging stuff. If you look at the materials that the campaign had sent out a few days ago to reporters, perhaps you received them as well, Julia, it was about punishing companies for raising prices above their costs and things like that, and echoed some bill text that is currently sitting in the Senate, proposed by Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) that is basically price controls. Casey seems to think she has endorsed his bill. He put out a press release today saying she had, but the speech text itself was much more restrained and basically talked about enforcing existing antitrust laws. So, I think [they] may be attuned to some of the criticism they’ve received.”

