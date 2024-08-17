‘I Can Actually Define a Woman,’ Critics ‘Call Mothers Chest Feeders’: Luna Defends Swimsuit Photo

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Tonight,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) defended appearing in swimwear in photos that recently surfaced on social media.

The first-term Republican lawmaker said she planned to “lean into it” as the American left struggles with a working definition of a female.

“I don’t know why this is controversial, but you have something — somehow, once again, I guess, become controversial for your swimwear,” fill-in host Will Cain said.

“You know, it’s interesting is they actually try to use it against me and hit me on it,” Luna replied. “But, you know, I’m going to lean into it. I can actually define a woman, you know, while they’re trying to erase motherhood, while they are trying to call mothers chest feeders, while they’re trying to put literally men in women’s sports, which, by the way, kudos to the Supreme Court for making the correct decision and protecting women’s sports today.”

“But while they’re trying to do all that, they’re going to then attack me for wearing a swimsuit,” she added. “I represent a wonderful, beautiful community here in Florida, in Pinellas County, we have some of the best beaches in the world. I make no apologies for that, but what I will tell you is that I will do everything to fight for women in this country, more than Kamala Harris.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor