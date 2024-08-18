Duckworth: Republican Attacks on Tim Walz Are ‘Despicable’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans criticisms of Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) military record were “despicable.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: You – you talk about Tim Walz, but there has been controversy about his – his military service as well, saying once that he carried weapons in war, which he did not. And he said he misspoke. But an ABC News — ABC News found at least one occasion where he didn’t correct an interviewer who said that Walz had turned — had served in Afghanistan.

Do you have any problems with that? Should he have corrected him?

DUCKWORTH: Well, you know, we say — we — when you speak, oftentimes, you say things. But remember, this man served 24 years in uniform. He was a — he’s a retired command sergeant major. I’m excited to have a retired command sergeant major in the vice president’s office, in the Situation Room, when we look at issues of conflicts around the world. It’s going to be great to have that experience.

And, frankly, it’s despicable what Republicans are doing, the same party that thinks that Donald Trump, who dodged a draft five times, who thinks veterans are suckers and losers, that’s who they think is better than someone who served 24 years in uniform, protecting and defending us every single day.

And, frankly, I don’t have a single problem with Tim Walz. I think he’s, in fact, somebody that I think will be very good for America to have in the Situation Room, with his vast military experience.