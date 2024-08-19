Chris Wallace: Biden Wasn’t Selfless, He Was ‘Basically Forced Out’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN host Chris Wallace stated that despite all the rhetoric about President Joe Biden being generous and selfless by leaving the 2024 presidential race, “He was basically forced out” of the race by Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Wallace said, “[T]he word that everybody is using to describe tonight is bittersweet. It’s just bitter. The fact of the matter is — and I’m not saying Joe Biden is bitter, but it’s like you’ve been thrown out a window, and, as you’re falling, you go, gee, it’s nice out here. No, he got thrown out of a window, and, basically, he was forced. There’s going to be a lot of talk tonight about how generous it was of him to — and selfless of him. He was basically forced out by Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.”

