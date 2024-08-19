CNN’s Smerconish: ‘Nearly Invisible’ Kamala Harris Has Had a ‘Free Ride’

CNN host Michael Smerconish said Saturday on his show “Smerconish” that “nearly invisible” Vice President Kamala Harris is getting a “free ride” from both voter scrutiny and media inquiries.

Smerconish said, “Kamala Harris is not indestructible. She has served as an undistinguished, nearly invisible vice president. There appears no accomplishment she can point to for her most important responsibility, addressing the origin of the border crisis. Second, she picked a nice guy from Minnesota in Tim Walz, but he might turn out to have as many warts as JD Vance. And I don’t mean the allegation of Stolen Valor. He spoke sloppily in that instance, but I don’t think there’s much there there. But the CNN KFILE report of his congressional campaign deceit over his DWI is a real and embarrassing issue. As usual, the cover-up was worse than the crime. It’s still too soon to know how much she might regret not picking Josh Shapiro. And third, thus far, Harris has had a free ride. She’s not given any media interviews. Hasn’t faced voter questioning. When asked recently, she said that she would give an interview by the end of the month.”

He continued, “She said that on August the eighth, no doubt she wants more time on the clock to prepare answers as to why she’s flipped on health care, fracking, weed and the death penalty, to name just a few. Sooner or later, she’s going to be held accountable and face pressure that she has thus far largely avoided. Just yesterday, her first substantive economic policy proposal, it received mixed reviews. Bernie Sanders loved it. He called her idea a strong progressive agenda, but “The Washington Post” said that her proposals were gimmicks.”

Smerconish added, “CNN’s analysis said that her plan could create more problems than it solves. You’d think that she enjoy another week of positive coverage amidst the DNC, which will feature three Democratic presidents, but with passions inflamed about Israel and Gaza, there is an air of unpredictability as to what will happen in Chicago. As I like to say, still to come, events we could never foresee and individuals whose names that today we don’t even know.”

