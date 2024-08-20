Dem Gov. Evers: ‘Disingenuous’ for Vance to Point Out Walz Made Claims on IVF Walz’s Wife Admits Are False

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) stated that it is “disingenuous” for 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) to point to his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) falsely saying his wife used IVF to get pregnant and said that “to be arguing about that issue at that level, I think is ridiculous.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “JD Vance, while he’s out on the campaign trail, has been criticizing him today, because he’s often talked about his family’s story and journey with IVF, with their two kids, their fertility struggles. Today, his wife clarified that they used a different procedure called IUI. It’s different than IVF, but it is often in the same category and discussed as the same. It doesn’t involve discarding embryos, which is obviously why IVF has been at the center of our conversations. What do you make of Sen. Vance commenting on that, likening it to what he said about his military service?”

Evers responded, “I find his arguments disingenuous, period. If you think about what — and I have a daughter that is an OB-GYN, so, these issues mean something to me, as they do to her, and it’s a basic right. We can talk about the other issues that are similar to abortions. But, at the end of the day, why are we so afraid just to say women do have this right to figure this out and the state shouldn’t be in a position to interfere? It’s a basic freedom. And you heard the three women that were on last night, [those] were just unbelievable stories. So, to be arguing about that issue at that level, I think is ridiculous. Tim Walz is one of the best governors…he’s a fellow teacher like I was, and I’ll stick with him at any chance.”

