NBC’s Mitchell: Vance Isn’t Attacking Walz’s Service, He’s Making Largely ‘Verified’ Criticisms of Walz’s Claims About It

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell stated that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) hasn’t been attacking his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D), service, but has found “criticism, a lot of it verified, about the way he accounted for his service.”

While speaking to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mitchell said, “Talk to me about Tim Walz, because you know him so well. He’s the Governor of your state. And he’s being attacked, he’s a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, but JD Vance has found, not flaws with his service, but criticism, a lot of it verified, about the way he accounted for his service.”

Klobuchar responded, “Well, okay, so, first of all, I’m just thinking, fine, you spend your time attacking someone who spent 24 years, 24 years in the National Guard, signing up, like so many rural kids do, when he’s only 17 years old, and people love the National Guard. They get that you do get deployed at times, as Tim was with his unit, to Europe, but a lot of the work is at home, protecting the homeland, tornados, floods, hurricanes, fires. Tim Walz has served our country valiantly, and then decided, after 24 years, to run for Congress and became head of the Veterans’ Committee. You contrast that to Donald Trump, contrast it to a guy that’s gone after our vets as suckers and losers, went after John McCain for being a prisoner of war, and it is the Biden-Harris administration that passed the PACT Act.”

