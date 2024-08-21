Byron Donalds: Kamala Harris Is Being Promoted Like a ‘Terrible Hollywood Blockbuster’

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Tuesday on One America News that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is like one of those “terrible Hollywood blockbuster movies.”

Reporter Daniel Baldwin asked, “President Trump is barnstorming the swing states. He was in Pennsylvania yesterday, he’s going to Detroit today, he’s answering questions from reporters day in, day out. It’s day 30 since she’s been the presumptive Democrat nominee. She hasn’t sat for a single interview, she hasn’t held a formal press conference, she hasn’t even updated a policy section on her website. Should the American people be concerned with the fact that she’s not really telling them what she would do if she was commander in chief?”

Donalds said, “Yeah, they should be very concerned because I’ve never seen a presidential campaign where the person running won’t tell you what they think, won’t tell you what they’re going to do, won’t even sit and talk to the press. They are hiding Kamala Harris.”

He continued, “I’ve been saying for a while now what we are witnessing is a Hollywood premiere for one of those terrible Hollywood blockbuster movies that everybody says is good, all of the critics say it’s great, it’s got three stars, four stars, until the movie opens and people see it and they realize that the movie absolutely sucks.”

Donald added, “That’s what we’re dealing with right now with Kamala Harris. There is a reason why she’s nowhere to be found. So unlike Donald Trump, who is all over the country talking to the press all the time, holding hour-long press conferences to talk about every issue facing the American people, you’re dealing with a campaign and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, nothing. You get crickets. Oh wait, they did an interview. They interviewed each other. They talked about, I guess, white guy tacos.”

