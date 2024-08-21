CNN’s Wallace: GOP ‘Pretty Offensively’ Pointed Out Walz Used False IVF Claim to Attack Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN host Chris Wallace stated that there have been, “pretty offensively,” questions about whether 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) family used IVF, which Wallace and Walz’s wife have acknowledged they didn’t, and that CNN itself pointed out Walz has used as a basis to attack Republicans.

Wallace stated, “It’s interesting, Wolf, the Republicans really seem to be going after and targeting Tim Walz. You’ve had Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), his counterpart as a vice presidential nominee on the Republican side, talking about the National Guard and whether he went into war or not. There’s been the question of, in the ’90s, his DUI arrest. And even, I must say, I thought, pretty offensively, the question of the insemination of his wife, how they had their children. It wasn’t IVF, it was some other thing. But what it really is a tell to me [is] that the Republicans are worried about Tim Walz and that Tim Walz could give this Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris and he, some credibility, with…some voter groups that maybe the Democrats might be in trouble with, Middle America writ large and some of those swing voters, that 6% in the seven swing states. So, I think Republicans view him as a threat, which means, for Democrats, he’s a real opportunity. And if he hits it out of the park tonight or just does well, just does credibly, it could add a lot of credibility to the Democratic ticket going forward.”

