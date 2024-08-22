Axelrod: Harris Barely Mentioned Biden, She’s Doing ‘Declaration of Independence’ from Him

During CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod stated that it was “really interesting how little” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned President Joe Biden during her speech before the convention that night and stated that the speech was, in some ways, “her declaration of independence.”

Axelrod said, “[T]he last point, I wanted — Scott, to your point about Biden and the strategy of the Republicans — which I understand it to be — a reasonable strategy, [is] to try and saddle her with some of the negatives that Biden has, it is really interesting how little she mentioned Joe Biden in this speech. In certain ways, this was her declaration of independence. And she became her own person in this speech. And I’ve told you before, we’ll see how this turns out, I think you’re going to have a hard time saddling her in the way that you guys are hopeful that you can.”

