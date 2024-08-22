CNN’s Tapper: Harris Gave a ‘Very Powerful Speech’ with ‘Unifying Rhetoric’ Like Obama in 08

CNN host Jake Tapper said Thursday on his network’s special coverage of the Democratic National Convention that Vice President Kamala Harris gave a “very, very powerful speech.”

Tapper said, “Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, age 59, daughter of Oakland, accepting her party’s nomination. It was a speech that four weeks and five days ago, she was not preparing to make. But as she said, she is no stranger to unlikely journeys. She shared with us her origin story as a prosecutor, with her childhood friend, Wanda Kagan who is here tonight, being molested by her upon stepfather. She talked about representing the people, Kamala Harris for the people.”

He continued, “She discussed how she would be a president for everyone. And wanting to perform an opportunity, economy for the middle class. It was a speech of progressive politics and unifying rhetoric. A speech with many, many shots across the bough, at Donald Trump, her opponent. And a speech in which she sought to portray herself as a credible commander-in-chief, patriotic, firm, confident and credible. She discussed Israel and Palestine. She discussed Ukraine. She discussed the threat from Iran.”

Tapper added, “It was a remarkable address, one that I’ve never seen her give quite like this before, a very, very powerful speech. You gotta go back, I think, to Barack Obama in 2008 for a Democratic speech like this, perhaps even a speech like this at all.”

