Trump: Why Didn’t ‘Marxist’ Kamala Do Anything for What She Was Complaining About?

Thursday, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ address to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, her opponent former President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News to respond to the speech.

Trump maintained Harris had her entire vice-presidential term to solve what he called she was “complaining about” during her speech.

“The biggest reaction is why didn’t she do the things she is complaining about?” Trump said. “All of these things that she’s talked about — we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that. We’re going to do everything. But she didn’t do any of it. She could have done it three-and-a-half years ago. She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington D.C., and closing the border. She doesn’t need a bill. I didn’t have a bill, I closed the border and created the safest border we’ve ever had in the history of our country.”

He continued, “She could have done all of these things, and she could still do them. She’s got four-and-a-half, five months left. She can go there right now. She can do all of the things, many of the things that she is talking about and complaining about. There was a lot of complaining. She didn’t talk about China. She didn’t talk about fracking. She didn’t talk about crime. She didn’t talk about 70% of our people are living in poverty. She didn’t talk about housing, really. And the trade deficit, she didn’t talk about.”

“She didn’t talk about child trafficking that she has allowed to happen because she was the border czar,” Trump added. “She presided over the weakest border in the history of our country. It’s an invasion. I was there today, and as you know, Bret, it’s an invasion of our country taking place at our border, our southern border. It’s a total invasion. And now it’s starting at our northern border, also through Canada. And she didn’t talk about any of that because she talked but she doesn’t do it. No action.”

