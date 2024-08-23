CNN’s Tapper: Trump Calling Harris Lazy Is a ‘Racist Trope About African-Americans’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Thursday on “The Lead” that when former President Donald Trump calls Vice President Kamala Harris lazy, it was a “racist trope about African-Americans.”

Tapper said, “Former President Trump is at the border today blasting Vice President Harris, take a listen.”

In Arizona, Trump said, “We had a border czar who was the border czar. She loved the title, but she didn’t want to do the work because she’s lazy and probably more importantly than being lazy, she wants have an open border.”

Tapper said, “Lazy that’s a new one. I hadn’t heard him use that word, interesting language there.”

He asked, “It has been an issue, the influx at the border and I know there have been some changes, how would you advise Vice President Harris to address it?”

Former White House adviser Susan Rice said, “Well, we’ll see how she chooses to characterize it, but what she’s been very clear on is that she supports the bipartisan legislation that would have been the toughest border security legislation in decades.”

Tapper said, “I have to say he’s really tried lots of ways to attack her. I’ve known Vice President Harris for some time and I know criticisms of her that I think are fair and ones that are not fair. I’ve never, ever heard her describe as lazy. That is, of course is a racist trope about African-Americans. And I’m wondering what you thought of his use of that word.”

Rive said, “We don’t have time or the need to get into the mud with Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN