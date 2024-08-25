RFK Jr. Sister Kerry Kennedy: My Brother Endorsing Trump Is Setting ‘Fire to My Father’s Memory’

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that her brother suspending his independent presidential bid and endorsing former President Donald Trump is like setting “fire to my father’s memory.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Why do you feel so compelled to speak out at this moment?”

Kennedy said, “You know, I think this is really, the stakes this November couldn’t be any higher, which is exactly why my whole family will be fighting so hard to re-elect Kamala Harris and coach Walz, who have been champions for the values that my family has fought for for years. Donald Trump is the polar opposite. He is a threat to the most basic freedoms that are core to who we are as Americans.”

She continued, “The right for women to control our bodies. The right to live in communities safe from gun violence, to love me love. And I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything that Trump represents. His lying, his selfishness, his rage, his cynicism, hatred, racism, fascist sympathies, deliberate misinformation about vaccines, criminal felony convictions. Dad was the was the attorney general of the United States.”

Kennedy added, “His rape of E. Jean Carroll, his contempt for the poor and suffering, for ethics, democracy, and healing. His cruel sneering at human rights for suffering people in America and around the world. And these are the causes that was loved so passionately by the real Robert Kennedy. So, I am outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow, and separate, and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory.”

