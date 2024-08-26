Burgum: VP Kamala Harris’ Failure to Speak to Media ‘Remarkable and Unprecedented’

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ absence from interviews since the beginning of her presidential campaign was “remarkable and unprecedented.”

Burgum said, “I think where we are in this race is again unprecedented. We have never had a candidate that is ten weeks away from an election that has never had to answer a question or never had to do an interview. This has never happened in the history of our democracy.”

He continued, “Biden ran from the basement. Harris is maybe out in public but her policies and her thoughts about which direction the country might go is in a vault inside the basement and nobody understands that. Voters deserve and should have the opportunity to understand what she is really thinking. Otherwise we just have to assume that her day one is actually going to be the day not just her first day as the next day of the Biden-Harris administration, but really like the beginning of the fourth term of the Obama-Biden-Harris ruling coalition.”

Burgum added, “It’s hard to believe we’re talking about an interview, one interview, like that’s a remarkable thing. Anybody who has ever been on the campaign trail and runs for president knows you can’t walk out of a Pizza Ranch in Iowa without having four microphones from the embeds in your face answering questions every day. This is remarkable and unprecedented.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN