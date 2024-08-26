White House’s Kirby: ‘Of Course There Was Chaos’ in Afghanistan, ‘Don’t Regret Saying’ I ‘Didn’t See’ Chaos

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that he doesn’t regret saying that he “didn’t see” chaos in Afghanistan from his “perch.” Because even though “there was chaos,” “the question was asking me just a blanket sort of bumper sticker adjective slapped onto the withdrawal,” and “it deeply offends me, as a veteran myself, that we’re just slapping that bumper sticker on the whole withdrawal and I think that does a disservice to all the brave men and women, civilian and military alike, who pulled that withdrawal off.”

Host Phil Mattingly said, “[Y]ou received blowback last year for a comment that you made after one of the administration’s reviews came out. I want to give you a chance to respond to it, but first, this is what it was.”

He then played video of Kirby stating, “Proud of the fact that we got more than 124,000 people safely out of Afghanistan? You bet. Proud of the fact that American troops were able to seize control of a defunct airport and get it operational in 48 hours? You bet. Proud of the fact that we now have about 100,000 Afghans, our former allies and partners, living in this country and working towards citizenship? You bet. But does that mean that everything went perfect in that evacuation? Of course not. … For all this talk of chaos, I just didn’t see it, not from my perch.”

Mattingly then asked, “It was that last line that drew some criticism on Capitol Hill from Republicans, but also from those — others who were involved in that. I don’t ask about the impassioned point you were making before that last line, but on that last line, do you wish you had kind of framed it differently?”

Kirby responded, “Look, I think the line’s being taken a little bit out of context. And look, I’d be the first one to admit that I could always be more contextual in answering questions. I don’t regret saying it. Look, I had said, many times, and I did two briefings a day during the withdrawal at the Pentagon, and I was nothing but honest and forthcoming about the things that didn’t go well in that withdrawal. And of course there was chaos, of course there was confusion, there was blood, there was violence at different times during that evacuation. And you can find me saying that on the record and numerous times during the withdrawal and afterward. What I was referring to was the question was asked of me — and that’s missing in this soundbite — the question was asking me just a blanket sort of bumper sticker adjective slapped onto the withdrawal, I hear it all the time, chaotic. And I don’t apologize for the fact that, from where I was sitting at the Pentagon and watching how hard our troops and our State Department civilians and our intelligence community [were working] to get that airport up and running and to get it functional and to get more than 120 folks out, you — they created order out of disorder, Phil. They created the opposite of chaos on that field to try to get those folks out.”

He continued, “Now, yes, of course, outside the field, there was lots of confusion and chaos and violence, and I recognize that. And you can find me saying that in any number of interviews and press conferences, but I make no apologies at slapping back to criticism that everything about the withdrawal was faulty and everything was wrong, and that that does a disservice to the men and women who so bravely and courageously tried to get so many people out, and did so successfully. At one point, Phil, during the withdrawal, there was a C-17 full of people taking off about every hour. In fact, less than every hour, at one point during that withdrawal. That’s not chaos to me. So, I understand that criticism I’m coming under there. I think you have to look at the question as well, not just my answer. Could I have been more contextual? Probably. I freely admit that there are times when I’m not as contextual as possible, but I make no apologies and no bones and I don’t regret saying that, because it deeply offends me, as a veteran myself, that we’re just slapping that bumper sticker on the whole withdrawal and I think that does a disservice to all the brave men and women, civilian and military alike, who pulled that withdrawal off.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett